Steamers Announce 2016 Mitre 10 Cup Squad

2016 Steamers Team Announced







The Bay of Plenty Steamers management today have named their 2016 squad for the upcoming 2016 Mitre 10 Cup season.



Head coach Clayton McMillan believes they have assembled a squad with a good blend of enthusiastic debutants and experience, with 24 capped players in the team.



“We’ve selected an outstanding group of men, hardworking, competitive, and highly motivated to perform.”



“The fourteen new faces, will give us an exciting blend of youth and experience and importantly, depth throughout,” said McMillan.



There are 24 players returning to the Steamers which include Italian international Kelly Haimona and New Zealand All Black sevens player Teddy Stanaway.



The fourteen new players who have been selected in the Steamers squad will be expected to make their Mitre 10 Cup debut this season. Including four international sevens players’, Joe Webber, Regan Ware, Isaac Te Aute and Hugh Blake.



Within the 37 man squad ten of the twelve premier club sides are represented from across the Bay of Plenty.



“This team represents our region. The quality of club rugby has improved, and as a result, we have a competiton that’s going down to the wire and brought a lot of excitement back to our club scene. The by product of that is more players have been given an opportunity to shine, and this is reflected in the final squad”



“The team understand the demands and challenges ahead, but have prepared accordingly and are ready to meet those challenges head on.



“We are not a team of household names but are determined to create a legacy of success, bring some mana back to the jersey, and earn the respect of our supporters and stakeholders by playing a brand of rugby synonymous with the Bay of Plenty.”



Bay of Plenty Rugby Union’s CEO Mike Rogers said “The Mitre 10 Cup is the toughest provincial rugby competition in the world and every year it throws up some amazing new young talent. The tradition and pride associated with representing your community is hugely important to everyone involved.



The Bay of Plenty is a fantastic region and we are determined to show the rest of the Country how proud we are of the Bay.”



2016 Bay of Plenty Steamers Squad:

Hookers:

Nathan Harris – Te Puke Sports (26), Liam Polwart* – Greerton Marist, Joseph Royal – Rotoiti (29), Sabastian Siataga – Mount Maunganui (8)



Props:

Siegfried Fisi'ihoi – Rotoiti (18), Jordan Lay* – Whakarewarewa, Aidan Ross – Te Puke Sports (3), Solomona Sakalia – Mount Maunganui (19), Pingi Tala'apitaga – Tauranga Sports (34), Jeff Thwaites – Te Puna (6)



Locks:

Troy Callander – Greerton Marist (7), Shahn Eru – Te Puna (7), Keepa Mewett – Tauranga Sports (17), Culum Retallick – Tauranga Sports (92)



Loose Forwards:

Matty Axtens* – Mount Maunganui, Hugh Blake* – Te Puke Sports, Sam Cane – Tauranga Sports (18), Mitchell Karpik* – Mount Maunganui, Jesse Parete* – Arataki, Henry Stowers* – Arataki, Eru Wano-Smith* – Whakarewarewa, Joe Tupe – Greerton Marist (23)



Half backs:

Luke Campbell* – Te Puke Sports, Ruki Tipuna – Rangataua (12), Te Aihe Toma – Te Puna (25)



First five-eights:

Kelly Haimona – Whakarewarewa (15), Dan Hollinshead – Te Puke Sports (19)



Midfield backs:

Lalakai Foketi – Rangataua (10), Terrence Hepetema – Te Puna (1), Teddy Stanaway – Mount Maunganui (1), Joe Webber* – Te Puke Sports



Outside backs:

Te Rangi Fraser – Whakarewarewa (10), Monty Ioane* – Greerton Marist, Elijah Nicholas – Whakatane Marist (6), Chase Tiatia – Rangataua (11), Isaac Te Aute* – Mount Maunganui, Regan Ware* – Arataki



Injury Cover:

Leigh Hughes* – Mount Maunganui



Steamers Management:

Head Coach: Clayton McMillan

Assistant Coach: Rodney Gibbs

Assistant Coach: David Hill

Manager: Wayne Brill

Strength and Conditioning Trainer: Brad Mayo

Physiotherapist: Damian Banks

Assistant Physiotherapist: Corey Stunell

Doctor: Turuki Tahuri

Video Analyst: Mark Roberts



*Denotes Steamers debut

() Denotes Steamers caps