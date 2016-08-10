Sonny Bill Williams Ruled out for up to 8 months

Sonny Bill Williams will been on the sidelines for between 6-8 months after earlier today partially rupturing his Achilles tendon during the All Black 7s first up loss to Japan at the Rio Olympics.

This means Williams will miss the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks end of year tour and atleast the first part of Super Rugby 2017 where he had recently signed on to join Tana Umaga's Blues franchise.

The injury opens the door for Seta Tamanivalu to come back into the All Blacks squad after been left out initially for the incoming Williams.