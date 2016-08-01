Sonny Bill Williams only change in All Blacks

|The All Blacks selectors, Steve Hansen, Ian Foster and Grant
Fox, have selected their squad for the 2016 Investec Rugby Championship.
The squad is as follows: (with province, Investec Super Rugby
team and Test caps in brackets)
Forwards:
Hookers
Dane Coles (Wellington / Hurricanes, 39)
Codie Taylor (Canterbury / Crusaders, 5)
Nathan Harris (Bay of Plenty / Chiefs, 4)
Props
Wyatt Crockett (Canterbury / Crusaders, 48)
Charlie Faumuina (Auckland / Blues, 36)
Owen Franks (Canterbury / Crusaders, 80)
Joe Moody (Canterbury / Crusaders, 14)
Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Auckland / Blues, 1)
Locks
Brodie Retallick (Hawke's Bay / Chiefs, 50)
Luke Romano (Canterbury / Crusaders, 24)
Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland / Blues, 9)
Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury / Crusaders, 75)
Loose Forwards
Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty / Chiefs, 34)
Elliot Dixon (Southland / Highlanders, 1)
Jerome Kaino (Auckland / Blues, 69)
Kieran Read, captain (Canterbury / Crusaders, 87)
Ardie Savea (Wellington / Hurricanes, 2)
Liam Squire (Tasman / Highlanders, 1)
Backs:
Halfbacks
Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Waikato / Chiefs, 21)
TJ Perenara (Wellington / Hurricanes, 19)
Aaron Smith (Manawatu / Highlanders, 50)
First
five-eighths
Beauden Barrett (Taranaki / Hurricanes, 39)
Aaron Cruden (Manawatu / Chiefs, 39)
Lima Sopoaga (Southland / Highlanders, 2)
Midfielders
Ryan Crotty (Canterbury / Crusaders, 18)
Malakai Fekitoa (Auckland / Highlanders, 15)
George Moala (Auckland / Blues, 2)
Sonny Bill Williams (Counties Manukau / Chiefs, 33)
Outside backs
Israel Dagg (Hawke's Bay / Crusaders, 51)
Waisake Naholo (Taranaki / Highlanders, 6)
Julian Savea (Wellington/ Hurricanes, 43)
Ben Smith (Otago / Highlanders, 51)
Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder and Chiefs midfielder Charlie
Ngatai weren't considered for selection due to injury.
All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said he and his fellow selectors were very
happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.
"The form of the players in Investec Super Rugby has been outstanding
and, whilst there is not a lot of change from the Steinlager Series squad, it
was still a challenging team to select. It was more a case of who do we
leave out, rather than who do we pick.
"We're confident that we've picked the right players for the
Championship, with some proven combinations and some Test experience being
balanced out by the need to continue to grow the newer players in our
environment."
Hansen said the number one goal for the All Blacks, clearly, was to win the
Investec Rugby Championship but there were also secondary goals supporting
that.
"One is to re-establish our team, from a leadership and playing point of
view. The second goal is to grow the understanding and confidence of
our newer players, both on and off the track; and thirdly, we want to play a
standard of rugby that we can all be proud of and excited by," he said.
"The quality of the opposition we'll face during the Investec Rugby
Championship will require a growth in our physicality, intensity and the
standard of our preparation. How well we do that will be reflected in our
results. It's going to be a very competitive Championship, which we're
all really looking forward to.
"By the end of the tournament, we'd expect to have a greater
understanding of where the 32 individual players are at, and their ability to
cope and perform at Test level."
The makeup of the squad, which will again be captained by number eight Kieran
Read, sees 18 forwards selected (three hookers, five props, four locks and
six loose forwards) and 14 backs (three halfbacks, three first five-eighths,
four midfielders and four outside backs) and has a total of 968 Test caps
experience.
The squad is made up of five Blues players, six Chiefs, five Hurricanes, nine
Crusaders and seven Highlanders while 12 of New Zealand's provinces are
represented, with eight Canterbury players, six from Auckland, four from
Wellington, two each from Southland, Manawatu, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Bay
of Plenty, and one player each from Counties Manukau, Waikato, Tasman and
Otago.
The All Blacks squad will assemble on Thursday this week for a two-day camp
on Auckland's North Shore minus the five Hurricanes who are preparing for
this weekend's Investec Super Rugby Final. Five additional players will
also attend the camp: Damian McKenzie, Seta Tamanivalu and their fellow
Chiefs back Anton Lienert-Brown as well as Blues loose forward Steven Luatua,
Blues outside back Melani Nanai and Crusaders loose forward Matt Todd.
Following this week's camp, the All Blacks will re-assemble in Auckland next
Thursday 11 August to prepare for the opening Test of the Investec Rugby
Championship, the Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia in Sydney on Saturday
20 August. The squad will play training matches against Counties Manukau and
Northland in the "Game of Three Halves" event at ECOLight Stadium
in Pukekohe on Friday 12 August before heading to Sydney on Sunday 14 August.
The Investec Rugby Championship - All Blacks Tests
1. vs.
AUSTRALIA. Saturday 20 August, 8.05PM, ANZ Stadium, SYDNEY
2. vs. AUSTRALIA. Saturday 27 August, 7.35PM, Westpac Stadium, WELLINGTON
3. vs. ARGENTINA. Saturday 10 September, 7.35PM, FMG Stadium Waikato,
HAMILTON
4. vs. SOUTH AFRICA. Saturday 17 September, 7.35PM, AMI Stadium, CHRISTCHURCH
5. vs. ARGENTINA. Saturday 1 October, 7.10PM, Estadio Jose Amalfitani, BUENOS
AIRES
6. vs. SOUTH AFRICA. Saturday 8 October, 5.05PM, Growthpoint Kings Park,
DURBAN
All Blacks and The Investec Rugby Championship - The Highlights
* The All Blacks head in to the Investec Rugby Championship on
the back of a three-nil Steinlager Series win over Wales in June.
* The All Blacks won The Rugby Championship in 2012 - 2014, have
held The Bledisloe Cup (played between New Zealand and Australia) since 2003
and The Freedom Cup (played between New Zealand and South Africa) since 2010.