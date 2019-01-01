10 issue NZ Subscription

Rugby News Magazine is the complete guide for any rugby fan and has been the authority on our national game since 1970. We are the pulse of the nation’s national game, and have been for nearly 50 years. Award-winning journalists and international correspondents provide insight, analysis and coverage on all aspects of the game, from local grassroots rugby through to the Rugby World Cup. Still cheaper than a rum and a coke, Rugby News continues to offer full value for money and is a must for any serious follower of the game.