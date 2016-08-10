Twelve New Caps in Makos Mitre 10 Cup Squad

The Tasman Makos coaches and management have named a squad of 32 players to contest the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

The team is split between 17 forwards and 15 backs and will be captained by Shane Christie.



There is a good balance of experience – 16 players with Super Rugby experience – and freshness, with 12 new faces.

The team will be coached by Leon MacDonald with assistance from Mark Hammett and Andrew Goodman. The team manager is Martyn Vercoe.

HOOKERS

Jesse MacDonald (Central – 18 caps), Andrew Makalio (Harlequins *)



PROPS

Siosiua Halanukonuka (Highlanders - 32), Kane Hames (Chiefs - 4), Tom Hill (Stoke *), Ross Geldenhuys (Highlanders - 21), Tim Perry (Crusaders - 39), Blair Prinsep (Christchurch *)



LOCKS

Alex Ainley (Highlanders - 72), Shannon Frizell (Marist *), Jeff Lepa Waimea Old Boys - 3), Quinten Strange (Nelson *)



BACK ROW

Shane Christie (C) (Highlanders - 63), Vernon Fredericks (Moutere - 42), Tevita Koloamatangi (Chiefs - 33), Pete Samu (Crusaders - 18), Liam Squire (Highlanders - 38)



HALF BACKS

Billy Guyton (Blues - 31), Finlay Christie (Christchurch *)



FIRST - FIVES

Marty Bank (Highlanders - 30), Mitchell Hunt (Crusaders *), Tim O'Malley (Waitohi *)



CENTERS

Kieron Fonotia (Crusaders - 54), David Havili (Crusaders - 21), Trael Joass (Wanderers - 5), Alex Nankivell (Stoke - 5)



OUTSIDE BACKS

Richard Kingi (East Coast *), Viliami Lolohea (Sunwolves - 8), James Lowe (Chiefs - 30), Josh Tafili (Wanderers *), Tima Faingaanuku (Nelson *), Jesse Pitman-Joass (Wanderers *).



(* = new cap)



The team also features two players who represented their country in 2015 – back row Liam Squire for the All Blacks and lock Jeff Lepa for Manu Samoa. Prop Kane Hames was called into the 2016 All Blacks wider training group. Lock Quentin Strange represented the NZ Under 20’s this year. Richard Kingi played a Test for Australia in 2009.

The team features the Makos second pair of brothers to play for the team – Trael Joass and Jesse Pitman-Joass – who follow the footsteps of James and Tom Marshall who played together in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.