Steelers Mitre 10 Cup Squad announced

Steelers coaches Darryl Suasua, Grant Henson and Semo Sititi have announced their squad for the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup. The squad includes 12 new players, with New Zealand Under 20’s representatives Jonathan Taumateine and Orbyn Leger among the new faces. Former New Zealand Secondary Schools captain Sootala Fa’aso’o is included in the squad alongside returning Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot.

The squad includes a number of Super Rugby and New Zealand Sevens players; Jimmy Tupou, Jordan Taufua, Piers Francis, Sam Vaka, Toni Pulu and Sione Fifita. Augustine Pulu, Sione Molia and Sonny Bill Williams will join the squad at the conclusion of the Rio Olympics. Sevens veteran Sherwin Stowers will line up for the Steelers in 2016.

The squad has been hit hard by injury throughout the Super Rugby season. Chiefs props Nepo Laulala and Pauliasi Manu, loose forwards Maama Vaipulu and Sam Henwood as well as Chiefs outside back Glen Fisi’iahi are all contracted to the Steelers but all unavailable due to injury.

Head coach Darryl Suasua is excited about the squad he has.

“The number of season-ending injuries has provided opportunities for players who have performed well in our club competition. The real challenge for us this season will be adjusting to the new laws at the Mitre 10 Cup level. Most provinces have adopted to the new laws during their club seasons, where as we have played club under the old rules. A big work on will be adjusting to the tackle ball laws between now and the start of the competition. We’re looking forward to competing well this season.”

All of our major sponsors return for the season; PIC Insurance Brokers, South Auckland Motors, Kukri & ECOLight will all be supporting the Steelers in 2016.

Season Memberships are on sale now from only $50 for a South Auckland Motors Embankment Membership or $100 for a Grandstand Membership for an adult and $50 for a child. Kids 13 years and under are FREE on the South Auckland Motors Embankment to all Steelers round-robin home games courtesy of Pak ‘n’ Save Pukekohe. Memberships and Individual tickets are available from the CMRFU office, www.steelers.co.nz, www.iticket.co.nz or at the Gate at ECOLight Stadium on game day.

2016 Steelers Mitre 10 Cup Squad Jarred Adams (Prop) Pukekohe *

Sam Aiono (Prop) Bombay

Sean Bagshaw (Prop) Onewhero

Nathan De Thierry (First Five-Eighth) Pukekohe

Hika Elliot (Hooker)

Sootala Fa’aso’o (Loose Forward) North Shore *

Sione Faletau (Prop) Patumahoe *

Sione Fifita (Outside Back) Pukekohe

Piers Francis (First Five-Eighth) Bombay

Joseph Ikenasio (Midfield) Ardmore Marist

Richard Judd (Halfback) Onewhero

Luteru Laulala (Outside Back) Ardmore Marist *

Orbyn Leger (Midfield) Karaka *

Fotu Lokotui (Loose Forward) Patumahoe *

Matiaha Martin (Lock) Bombay *

Sione Molia (Outside Back) Karaka *

Augustine Pulu (Halfback) Karaka

Toni Pulu (Outside) Bombay

Viliame Rarasea (Lock) Ardmore Marist

Joe Reynolds (Outside Back) Pukekohe *

Cameron Skelton (Lock) Pukekohe *

Sherwin Stowers (Outside Back) Ardmore Marist

Gafatasi Su’a (Hooker) Pukekohe

Suliasi Taufalele (Hooker) Ardmore Marist

Jordan Taufua (Loose Forward) Ardmore Marist

Viliami Taulani (Loose Forward) Patumahoe

Jonathan Taumateine (Halfback) Ardmore Marist *

Kalolo Tuiloma (Prop) Bombay *

Jimmy Tupou (Lock) Ardmore Marist

Cardiff Vaega (Midfield) Karaka

Sam Vaka (Midfield) Bombay

Sonny Bill Williams (Midfield)

Five players who are contracted, but unavailable due to injury:

Glen Fisi’iahi (Outside Back) Bombay *

Sam Henwood (Loose Forward) Pukekohe

Nepo Laulala (Prop) Ardmore Marist *

Pauliasi Manu (Prop) Karaka

Maama Vaipulu (Loose Forward) Pukekohe

Players contracted for pre-season:

Harry Fitzsimons (Loose Forward) Karaka

Kalione Hala (Outside Back) Karaka *

Lolohea Loco (Outside Back) Ardmore Marist

* New Steelers