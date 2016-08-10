Mix of Star Power and Experience in Magpies Mitre 10 Cup Squad

Posted on August 10, 2016
Newly promoted Hawkes Bay Magpies have named a vastly experience squad to contest the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.
Magpies coaches Craig Philpott and Danny Lee have included many top performing players from across the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams as well as a number of young players from the Hawkes Bay club rugby scene.
The 2016 Hawkes Bay Mitre 10 Cup squad:
Front Row:
Ash DIXON
Brendon EDMONDS (injured)
Tolu FAHAMOKIOA
Mason KEAN
Jason LONG
Ben MAY
Ricky RICCITELLI
Jorian TANGAERE
Loose Forwards:
Trent BOSWELL-WAKEFIELD
Gareth EVANS (injured)
Ben HAMELINK*
Tony LAMBORN
Marino MIKAELE TU'U*
Hugh RENTON*
Fa'alemiga SELESELE*
Inside Backs:
Chris EATON
Tiaan FALCON*
Brad WEBER*
Ihaia WEST
Ellery WILSON
Midfield Backs:
Robbie FRUEAN
Matt GARLAND*
Jonah LOWE
Lewis MARSHALL
Billy ROPIHA
Outside Backs:
Shannan CHASE
Israel DAGG
Mason EMERSON
Sam MCNICOL*
Ryan TONGIA