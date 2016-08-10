  Loading... Please wait...

Mix of Star Power and Experience in Magpies Mitre 10 Cup Squad

Newly promoted Hawkes Bay Magpies have named a vastly experience squad to contest the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

Magpies coaches Craig Philpott and Danny Lee have included many top performing players from across the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams as well as a number of young players from the Hawkes Bay club rugby scene.

The 2016 squad has a mix of youth and experience with an average age being 25 years old. It features one centurion, three players who have played 50+ games as well as others who will look to surpass the 50 game milestone this season. There are plenty of players who have reached higher or representative honours being All Blacks (4) Maori All Blacks (4) Super Rugby Experience (20) NZ Under 20’s (9) and other Internationals “non All Blacks”(2). Another exciting fact is that there are nine players who will look to play their first game for the Magpies, 7 of these debutants have come from schools or clubs in Hawkes Bay.


The 2016 Hawkes Bay Mitre 10 Cup squad:

Front Row:
Ash DIXON
Brendon EDMONDS (injured)
Tolu FAHAMOKIOA
Mason KEAN
Jason LONG
Ben MAY
Ricky RICCITELLI
Jorian TANGAERE


Locks:
Mark ABBOTT
Michael ALLARDICE (injured)
Geoff CRIDGE
Ross FILIPO*
Brodie RETALLICK
Sanaila WAQA (injured)


Loose Forwards:
Trent BOSWELL-WAKEFIELD
Gareth EVANS (injured)
Ben HAMELINK*
Tony LAMBORN
Marino MIKAELE TU'U*
Hugh RENTON*
Fa'alemiga SELESELE*


Inside Backs:
Chris EATON
Tiaan FALCON*
Brad WEBER*
Ihaia WEST
Ellery WILSON


Midfield Backs:
Robbie FRUEAN
Matt GARLAND*
Jonah LOWE
Lewis MARSHALL
Billy ROPIHA


Outside Backs:
Shannan CHASE
Israel DAGG
Mason EMERSON
Sam MCNICOL*
Ryan TONGIA

