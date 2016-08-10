Mix of Star Power and Experience in Magpies Mitre 10 Cup Squad

Newly promoted Hawkes Bay Magpies have named a vastly experience squad to contest the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

Magpies coaches Craig Philpott and Danny Lee have included many top performing players from across the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams as well as a number of young players from the Hawkes Bay club rugby scene.

The 2016 squad has a mix of youth and experience with an average age being 25 years old. It features one centurion, three players who have played 50+ games as well as others who will look to surpass the 50 game milestone this season. There are plenty of players who have reached higher or representative honours being All Blacks (4) Maori All Blacks (4) Super Rugby Experience (20) NZ Under 20’s (9) and other Internationals “non All Blacks”(2). Another exciting fact is that there are nine players who will look to play their first game for the Magpies, 7 of these debutants have come from schools or clubs in Hawkes Bay.



The 2016 Hawkes Bay Mitre 10 Cup squad:



Front Row:

Ash DIXON

Brendon EDMONDS (injured)

Tolu FAHAMOKIOA

Mason KEAN

Jason LONG

Ben MAY

Ricky RICCITELLI

Jorian TANGAERE