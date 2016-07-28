Blues Centre Rene Ranger Appears in Court

New Zealand Rugby and the Blues have initiated misconduct proceedings against Rene Ranger following a drink driving incident earlier this month.



Ranger appeared today at the Waitakere District Court and pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and drink driving.



He was convicted, and disqualified from driving for seven months, fined $800 and ordered to pay court costs.



Blues Rugby Chief Executive Michael Redman said that it was disappointing Ranger had found himself in this position.



“We are disappointed in the poor choice that Rene made, especially for a player of his experience.



“We have clear policies and guidelines that our players agree to that include the behaviour that we expect from them and they can expect of each other.



“Rene has accepted responsibility for his actions and we will work through an internal process with New Zealand Rugby now the outcome of the legal process is known.”



New Zealand Rugby General Manager Rugby Neil Sorensen said they would be working with the Blues to complete the misconduct process as quickly as possible.



“We know that Rene has taken responsibility. He has apologised to his employer and to those directly affected by his actions, and we commend him for that.



“Rene is also an experienced campaigner and is well aware of the high standards that we set for all contracted professional players.



“Regardless of the outcome of the misconduct proceedings, we will work with the New Zealand Rugby Players Association to look at the best next steps in order to ensure Rene has access to the help he needs,” Sorensen said.

