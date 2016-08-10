10 New Faces in Waikato Mitre 10 Cup Squad

Other first year Waikato players are hooker Steven Misa, prop Sefo Kautai, lock/loose forward Leva Fifita, midfield back Tevita Taufui, and wings Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara and Sevu Reece.



Seven of them have made their Waikato debuts during pre season Ranfurly Shield fixtures with Manihera, Halaholo and Fifita the only three in the squad who remain uncapped.



Waikato will also welcome back their 10 Super Rugby players - Hurricanes Loni Uhila and Willis Halaholo, Chiefs Atu Moli, James Tucker, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Stephen Donald, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Shaun Stevenson, and Jordan Trainor from the Blues. The availability of Kerr-Barlow and McKenzie will depend on their potential All Blacks commitments.



The return of halfback Isaac Boss and five eighth Sam Christie from playing stints in Europe will add experience to the backline, while up front prop Latu Talakai and lock Brian Alainu'uese are both welcome additions after missing the last two seasons.



Hooker Hame Faiva and loose forwards Adam Burn and Whetu Douglas are now seasoned players at Mitre 10 Cup level with several years of experience under their belts, while lock Jacob Skeen, loose forward Mitch Jacobson and halfback Harrison Levien have all impressed since breaking into the squad over the past two seasons.



Waikato head coach Sean Botherway is happy with the squad he has been able to name and the players and coaching staff have been ramping up preparations through an extended Ranfurly Shield pre-season.



"The squad is well balanced and heavier in experience than previous years. Our Super Rugby players have all had very good seasons and we look forward to them returning in the coming weeks," Botherway said.



"Ranfurly Shield rugby has given our early season work plenty of substance and excitement, and we are looking forward to the remainder of our pre-season as we build up to what will be a very competitive Mitre 10 Cup campaign."



Waikato's 2016 Mitre 10 Cup season kicks off in Blenheim against Tasman on Sunday August 21, after a Ranfurly Shield challenge this Saturday (August 6) against Wanganui and a pre-season hit out against Taranaki on Friday 12 August. The first home game of the Mitre 10 Cup is against North Harbour on Saturday 27 August.



2016 Waikato Mitre 10 Cup Squad



Forwards

Loni Uhila (17) Hamilton Marist

Latu Talakai (22) Fraser Tech

Hame Faiva (23) University

Steven Misa (1) Hamilton Marist

Atu Moli (7) University

Tau Koloamatangi (7) University

Sefo Kautai (1) Hamilton Marist

James Tucker (9) Hamilton Marist

Brian Alainu'uese (9) University

Jacob Skeen (16) University

Leva Fifita (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Whetu Douglas (25) University

Mitch Jacobson (7) Hautapu

Adam Burn (27) Hamilton Old Boys

Jordan Manihera (*) Hamilton Old Boys



Backs

Tawera Kerr-Barlow (40) Hautapu

Harrison Levien (6) Hamilton Marist

Pele Cowley (1) Hamilton Old Boys

Isaac Boss (53) (Southern United)

Damian McKenzie (20) University

Stephen Donald (59) University

Sam Christie (43) Fraser Tech

Willis Halaholo (*)

Tevita Taufui (2) Melville

Nathaniel Apa (1) Fraser Tech

Anton Lienert-Brown (19) University

Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara (2) Hamilton Old Boys

Sevu Reece (2) Melville

Shaun Stevenson (10) Hamilton Old Boys

Jordan Trainor (2) Fraser Tech



Wider Training/Injury Cover

Murray Iti (7) Otorohanga

Jake Ale (1) Melville